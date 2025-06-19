After a disastrous patch day, Hunt: Showdown 1896's 2.4 update is live for real now

Whatever was going on with Hunt: Showdown 1896's 2.4 update that forced Crytek to shut the game down and revert it has been resolved. The Judgment of the Fool update is out now and the servers seem alive and well.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to resolve the issues that followed the original rollout, and after extensive testing and final checks, we’re confident in this new release," the studio wrote in an update on Steam. "We’ll continue monitoring stability closely and remain committed to delivering the best possible experience moving forward."

Everyone who downloaded the 26GB patch on Wednesday and then downloaded another 26GB of data to get rid of it will have to do it a third time, but at least this time it's for real. It's worth noting that while that may be inconsequential for players with fast internet and no data caps, rollbacks like this can be a pain for those who don't have that luxury.

Crytek mentions in the post that the Twitch Drop rewards that weren't working for people have been fixed. They just might not show up unless you restart the game a few times depending on when you redeemed them.

"We want to sincerely thank you for your patience over the past days and we deeply apologize for the inconvenience that might have caused," it wrote. "Your support and understanding throughout this process mean a great deal to us."

The flood of negative Steam reviews dropped the game's "recent reviews" rating down to "mixed", but the positive reviews are starting to come in now that everything's been fixed. It might take a bit for the over 800 negative reviews to fizzle out though. Some players are even calling for people to rescind their disgruntled reviews on Reddit.

Looks like Crytek's little crisis is over.