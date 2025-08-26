Activision finally acknowledges Call of Duty skins problem, decides cosmetics won't carry forward in Black Ops 7: 'Some of you have said we’ve drifted from what made Call of Duty unique in the first place. That feedback hits home'

The improbable has happened. Following a lukewarm reception to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's reveal, Activision is walking back its decision to carry forward all Black Ops 6 weapons and skins into the new game.

While forward compatibility is generally a popular feature, this is really about Call of Duty's uglification problem: Many weren't excited that a year's worth of gaudy crossover skins, cel-shaded operators, and anime bundles from Black Ops 6 would immediately tarnish Black Ops 7's near-future art style. Now, it will have a clean break.

In a blog post published today that also addressed anti-cheat, Activision engaged with its cosmetic criticisms.

"We know there’s been a lot of conversation recently about the identity of Call of Duty. Some of you have said we’ve drifted from what made Call of Duty unique in the first place: immersive, intense, visceral and in many ways grounded. That feedback hits home, and we take it seriously. We hear you," the post reads.

"Throughout development, Treyarch and Raven’s north star has been to deliver a spiritual successor to Black Ops 2 while taking some big swings. You’ll see it across Black Ops 7’s Multiplayer, Zombies, Co-Op Campaign (including Endgame), and even Dead Ops Arcade 4."

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Importantly, the blog says Black Ops 7 skins will "be crafted to fit in the Black Ops idenity." Previously, Treyarch was decidedly wishy-washy on the whole thing, saying it would "calibrate" skins based on feedback while reminding us that derided cosmetics like the Beavis and Butthead bundle are popular.

As a knock-on effect of old skins staying behind, Activision says Black Ops 6's guns won't make the jump either. "Black Ops 7 needs to feel authentic to Call of Duty and its setting. That is why Black Ops 6 Operator and Weapon content will not carry forward to Black Ops 7." That said, Double XP tokens and Gobblegums will still carry forward as planned.