A 'gruesome' free Warhammer 40,000 typing game on Steam heralds the announcement of Boltgun 2, coming in 2026

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I liked Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun quite a bit. I'm not a huge Warhammer guy, but a straight-up boomer shooter I can quickly jump in and out of for a few minutes of blood and guts when the urge strikes? That's my jam. So I think it's very good news that more is on the way: During today's Warhammer Skulls Showcase, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 was officially announced and set for launch in 2026.

Boltgun 2 looks and sounds a lot like 'Boltgun Too,' which to be clear I don't see as a bad thing. Legendary space marine Malum Caedo is back in action with "even deadlier abilities," doing what he does to the enemies of the Emperor including returning "fan favorites" like the Nurglings and Chaos Cultists, as well as newcomers like Bloodletters and Juggernauts. Caedo's big adventure will take him to a range of new worlds and biomes, and yes, there will be new weapons with which to—and I quote—"eviscerate hordes of relentless heretical scum."

It's not the most detailed announcement ever, but on the other hand I'm not sure how much more there is to say about it: It's Boltgun, baby!

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Auroch Digital) (Image credit: Auroch Digital) (Image credit: Auroch Digital) (Image credit: Auroch Digital) (Image credit: Auroch Digital) (Image credit: Auroch Digital) (Image credit: Auroch Digital)

But it's not the only Boltgun news of the day: Developer Auroch Digital has also unleashed an all-new addition to the series today called Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun—Words of Vengeance, and it is, I kid you not, "a gruesome typing game."

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Words of Vengeance Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In this first person typer, your words are weapons—literally! Unleash the might of your WPM (words-per-minute) in this free-to-play twist on Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun! Put your typing skills to the test by quickly typing out randomised words and phrases from Warhammer 40,000 lore to end the lives of your foes.

Typing may not be quite the same level of ultra-violent thrill as driving a chainsword through somebody's face, but Words of Vengeance is free and you can play it right now on Steam, both of which are big plusses. If you'd rather partake in a more conventionally powered purge of the Emperor's enemies, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is currently half price—that's $15—on the Epic Games Store.