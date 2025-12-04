If the nukes drop, Todd Howard says he's signing up with the Brotherhood of Steel

Come on, not the Elvis guys?

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Executive Producer Todd Howard attends the UK Special Screening of &quot;Fallout&quot; presented by Amazon MGM Studios &amp; Prime Video at White City Television Centre on April 04, 2024 in London, England. &quot;Fallout&quot; is launching exclusively on Prime Video on 11th April 2024.
(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video)

I've built a solid 60% of my career on ribbing Todd Howard, but make no mistake, I quite like the guy. I think we have diametrically opposed tastes when it comes to "things we like in Bethesda games," but everything I've ever seen from him makes Howard seem generally pretty likeable and self-aware.

But that's all gone out the window now, because he's picked the objectively wrong Fallout faction to join.

However, I'm afraid it's still the wrong answer. The Brotherhood is a bunch of ren faire nerds with guns. You know who's really cool? The Kings—New Vegas' cabal of Elvis impersonators who are also kind of an armed gang. If the posters are anything to go by, it looks like they've all become ghouls and will put in an appearance in Fallout season 2.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I think Howard could pull it off perfectly. Picture him in full Jailhouse Rock mode, practising his stage gyrations while continuing to sometimes say the words "The Elder Scrolls 6." It all just makes sense. Alas, apparently he's going with the laser rifle guys.

Howard isn't uncritical of Fallout's metallic monks, mind you. "Like all factions, they have their issues with how they see the world, but they have the best hardware. So yeah, I would go that route."

Pretty mercenary of you, Todd. You know who doesn't have issues with how they see the world? The Elvis guys.

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

