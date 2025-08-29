Elijah Wood reveals his favorite videogames and the chill indies he's playing now on Steam Deck
Adventure games are high on his list, and not just because he starred in one.
Celebrities: they're just like us! Except they're not, usually, because they possess wealth and power and success beyond our mortal imaginings. Occasionally, though, we get to feel like we've got a little something in common with movie stars—like when we find out what kind of games they're into.
Take former-Frodo Elijah Wood, for example, who yesterday revealed some of his favorite games of all time and said that he, too, plays chill indie games on his Steam Deck. Hey, so do I!
In a Reddit AMA to promote The Toxic Avenger reboot hitting theaters this weekend, Wood was asked what his favorite videogames were and what he's been playing lately.
"It’s difficult to single out one game as my all-time favorite," Wood replied, "but I have a real soft spot for the LucasArts adventure games from the 90s like The Secret of Monkey Island, Full Throttle and Sam & Max Hit the Road. I just love the adventure game format and the heavy focus on great, often comedic, writing."
Huh, those are my favorite LucasArts adventure games, too! I think Elijah Wood and I should be best friends. As for what he's playing these days:
"Lately I’ve been loving Blue Prince (a modern puzzle masterpiece) and Wheel World on the Steam Deck."
Oh, he loves Blue Prince, which I gave a score of 92? Forget besties, I think maybe Elijah Wood and I were separated at birth and I'm his twin brother. His uglier, fatter, less talented twin brother. At the very least, it is kinda cool to imagine him just kicking back on the sofa and riding a bike around Wheel World (see, that's another game I wrote about, we are so twinsies) or trying to solve those dang parlor room puzzles.
Wood doesn't just play games, he's been in a bunch of them. He voiced Spyro in two games, reprised his role as Frodo in a few Lord of the Rings games, played Jonathan Crane (aka Scarecrow) in Batman: Arkham Shadow, and starred as Shay in Double Fine adventure Broken Age.
Wood will also be the voice of the green crewmate (named "Green") in the upcoming Among Us animated series produced by CBS Studios. And don't forget that time he gave one fan a private performance when he showed up on their Animal Crossing Island to sell his turnips.
