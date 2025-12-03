GameStop gives someone a historic $30,000 trade-in payout for an ultra-rare Pokémon card, then takes aim at the 'trolls' for some reason
Uh… power to the players?
GameStop's been on a roll with bizarre trade-ins as of late. After announcing "Trade Anything Day," an idea that sounds more like a sketch comedy bit than a real thing, it has awarded a record-setting payout of over $30,000 to a customer who handed in a "fully authenticated PSA 10 Holo Gengar." It's also really excited to use this moment in "GameStop history" to denounce its greatest enemy:
digital distribution the trolls.
This all comes from a post on X where GameStop announced the historic trade, which it calls "the most valuable single trade-in ever recorded" at any GameStop location. It goes on to say "Furthermore, any trolls who publicly claim that GameStop trade-in values are bad are hereby factually and demonstrably incorrect. Any prior and ongoing objections to our trade values are now deemed without merit and factually invalid."
A Statement from GameStop pic.twitter.com/Qho0M7xzkoDecember 1, 2025
It's a benign jibe and a neat story, I suppose, especially for whoever decided to hold on to that Gengar. That said, the implicit argument against detractors doesn't really follow; most people aren't going to try to bring in anything more valuable than an old console, a used game, or a batch of dust-stained Amiibo. And as Polygon spotted in its story on this, Battlefield 6 is less than two months old and only gets you $27.50 in trade-in credit.
With most things, you'll usually have more luck selling directly to somebody who wants it than to a storefront that may eventually be able to do it for you; a Pokémon card worth five figures is a definite exception to that, given how small the market for such a thing is. The real question is how one expects to spend that much credit at GameStop in a lifetime. By buying an even rarer Gengar, I suppose?
I'm probably reading too much into the tone of an X post from GameStop, which has historically revved up its irreverent humor whenever it's gotten the chance.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
