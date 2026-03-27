Path of Exile's richest player and item trading kingpin gets banned and pleads with Grinding Gear Games to restore 'more than 1,500 items, some of which can't ever be recreated': 'This is the worst day of my life'

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The Forbidden Trove's days as a hub for Path of Exile trading may be coming to an end.

Key art of Path of Exile expansion Keepers of the Flame. A character wearing a red hood and ornate armor holds a bright purple flame in their hand.
(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

There's a whole part of Path of Exile that goes unseen by anyone who has never played it. Alongside the monster smashing and loot collecting is a whole item economy that drives players to grind for hours, not for upgrades, but for the cash to buy the upgrades from other people.

Until a recent update that made player trading easier, many players relied on a popular Discord server for buying and selling items or other services. That server, known as The Forbidden Trove (TFT), continues to be the place you go for the game's rarest and most valuable items. But its leader, Jenebu, recently had his PoE account banned, dredging up old rumors of illicit real-money trading (RMT), and leaving the server's future uncertain.

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Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

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