Cards Against Humanity settles $15 million lawsuit against SpaceX, but Elon Musk 'did the legal equivalent of throwing dust in our eyes and kicking us in the balls' so backers are getting a card set about Musk instead of money
SpaceX admitted to trespassing on Cards Against Humanity's property, but the cost of a trial would likely have been more than CAH could have won.
An AP report says Cards Against Humanity has settled the $15 million lawsuit it filed against Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2024 over allegations that the company trespassed on land it owns in Texas and, as CAH put it, "completely fucked" it. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Cards Against Humanity purchased the plot of land, located near the border between the US and Mexico, in 2017 to protest (and, one would assume, hinder) the erection of a wall between the two countries. In 2023, a local homeowner noticed that SpaceX was using the site for building materials and heavy equipment and brought it to CAH's attention, after which SpaceX gave CAH a "12-hour ultimatum to accept a lowball offer" for the land. Instead, CAH sued.
The settlement came shortly before the case went to trial, which was scheduled to happen on November 3. CAH told AP that SpaceX copped to trespassing during the discovery phase, but it opted to settle because a trial "would have cost more than what we were likely to win from SpaceX."
Beyond that, CAH said "the upside is that SpaceX has removed their construction equipment from our land and we’re able to work with a local landscaping company to restore the land to its natural state: devoid of space garbage and pointless border walls."
CAH was seeking $15 million in its lawsuit, which it had promised to split with the 150,000 people who contributed $15 to the purchase of the land in the first place—up to $100 each, although it also warned that it'd "probably only be able to get you like two dollars or most likely nothing." Alas, in an email sent to subscribers (via TechCrunch), CAH said the money is off the table. But it does have something else planned.
"Elon Musk’s team admitted on the record that they illegally trespassed on your land, and then they packed up the space garbage and fucked off," the email says. "But when it comes to paying you all, he did the legal equivalent of throwing dust in our eyes and kicking us in the balls.
"So while we can’t give you what you really wanted––cash money from Elon Musk––we’re going to make it up to you, our best, sexiest customers…with comedy! We’re sending you each a brand new mini-pack of exclusive cards all about Elon Musk."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
If you're an eligible supporter, you can sign up for your free mini-pack at elonowesyou100dollars.com.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.