The Drone Pod might just be the most stupid new field upgrade in Black Ops 7

News
published

Go forth, minions.

Black Ops 7 Drone Pods: Emma Karagan taking cover behind a car in a neon-lit street with a pistol at the ready while another soldier rounds the corner with an assault rifle.
(Image credit: Activision)

I think most people would agree that field upgrades have always been kinda boring. Not bad, just not all that exciting. The new overclock upgrades certainly help, but—ammo crates, trophy systems, scramblers—field upgrades still aren't that fun in Black Ops 7. Well, that was until I used the Drone Pod.

This little device shoots out drones that chase down enemies and explode. And when I say chase, I mean it; these drones don't complain about having to travel halfway across the map to find a target.

Using the new overclock system, you can even upgrade these drones, causing them to launch faster or leave a minimap ping where they detonate.

The Drone Pod is annoying by itself, but it becomes more of an issue when multiple people on a team are using it. It's hard to effectively push a lane or an objective when there's an armada of explosive drones barreling towards you.

As far as field upgrades go, it's hard to say no to the Drone Pod. It's been a favourite of mine alongside my M15 loadout and Dravec 45 build, and I've no doubt I'll keep it by my side as I continue to grind for the Mastery Camos.

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

