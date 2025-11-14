I think most people would agree that field upgrades have always been kinda boring. Not bad, just not all that exciting. The new overclock upgrades certainly help, but—ammo crates, trophy systems, scramblers—field upgrades still aren't that fun in Black Ops 7. Well, that was until I used the Drone Pod.

This little device shoots out drones that chase down enemies and explode. And when I say chase, I mean it; these drones don't complain about having to travel halfway across the map to find a target.

If that sounds incredibly annoying to play against, then you're spot on. They're easy enough to shoot, sure, but you're wasting ammo shooting them out of the sky (don't forget how long reloading takes), and they're the perfect distraction.

While the drones are unlikely to score many kills (it requires two to hit a target to bag a kill), having one damage an enemy you're fighting is more than enough to seal the deal. It's basically an easy way to soften up the enemy or get them to fire their gun, wasting their ammo or even revealing them on the map if they're not using a suppressor.

Using the new overclock system, you can even upgrade these drones, causing them to launch faster or leave a minimap ping where they detonate.

The Drone Pod is annoying by itself, but it becomes more of an issue when multiple people on a team are using it. It's hard to effectively push a lane or an objective when there's an armada of explosive drones barreling towards you.

As far as field upgrades go, it's hard to say no to the Drone Pod. It's been a favourite of mine alongside my M15 loadout and Dravec 45 build, and I've no doubt I'll keep it by my side as I continue to grind for the Mastery Camos.