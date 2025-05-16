Tim Sweeney is recommending a 'fake adware version of Fortnite' to iOS users that's been 'approved by Apple', unlike the real Fortnite

The long-running war between Epic and Apple now feels like it's just part of the fabric of reality. Just as the sun always rises, Epic and Apple are always at each other's throats. It's almost reassuring. And lately, the conflict has been getting pretty spicy again.

Last month, a ruling stopped Apple from charging a commission on purchases made outside of an iOS app—the point of contention that initially led to Fortnite being pulled from the App Store way back in 2020.

The assumption was that Fortnite would finally be returning to the US App Store (it's been available in the EU since last year). But nope, Apple has blocked Epic's submission. Which means Fortnite's not available anywhere.

It's some next-level pettiness, and Tim Sweeney has now responded in kind. Now the Epic boss is tweeting out recommendations for fake Fortnites. At first it was Fort Battle Royale Epic Shoot, but that's since been removed from the App Store. Not to worry, though, because it's always very easy to find rip-offs over there.

"Update: Apple has taken down Fort Battle Royale Epic Shoot, Sweeney wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Players looking for a fake adware version of Fortnite on the App Store should instead try Epic Survival Battle Royale 3D Clash Squad Battle Royale 3D, approved by Apple."

Update: Apple has taken down Fort Battle Royale Epic Shoot. Players looking for a fake adware version of Fortnite on the App Store should instead try Epic Survival Battle Royale 3D Clash Squad Battle Royale 3D, approved by Apple. https://t.co/FfKD0jYYpS pic.twitter.com/rYGeXH5WIdMay 15, 2025

Sweeney isn't trying to support questionable adware developers, obviously; rather, he's unsubtly highlighting the absurdity of Apple blocking one of the world's most popular games from the App Store, despite regularly allowing shameless imitators to exploit its popularity.

But unlike Fortnite, these little imitators aren't on Apple's radar—or its shit list.