The Fortnite Simpsons crossover is coming this weekend, with drooling aliens Kang and Kodos beaming players away to another island

Fortnite's long-teased Simpsons crossover will officially begin on Saturday, Epic has confirmed.

A new trailer points to an 11am ET in-game event—the servers will then go down for several hours before the Simpsons mini-season starts around 5pm ET.

Kang and Kodos have a message for you, tune in-game at 11AM ET on Nov 1 to find out 👀 - YouTube Watch On

In the trailer the drooling aliens Kang and Kodos—who have also flown next to the Fortnite Battle Bus in recent days—hover over a wasteland blasting their lasers before beaming two players skywards.

Expect to see something similar during the in-game event: we know thanks to leaks that the Simpsons collab will have its own standalone map, which means leaving Oninoshima, Chapter 6's island.

Bart's treehouse will likely star in the event too. It appeared in the top-left corner of the map near Creepy Camps a few days ago, sprouting from a sapling, and yesterday a glowing countdown timer appeared for Saturday's event. You can vault into the treehouse to find a crackling TV that flashes pictures from the show.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic has kept schtum about what will happen during its Simpsons collab, but the leaked map shows iconic Simpsons locations such as the Nuclear Power Plant and Springfield Town Hall. The map appears to be a little smaller than normal Battle Royale maps—whether Epic will shrink the player count below 100 remains to be seen.

Leaked key art teases the loot pool: the classic assault rifle, aka the SCAR, is there alongside the Thunder shotgun from Chapter 4. You'll also have to dodge donuts that rain from the sky and damage any player they touch.

If usually reliable leakers are to be believed, the Simpsons mini-season will last a month before Chapter 7 starts on a brand new island.

Alongside catchphrases, jokes, and plenty of new Battle Pass skins I hope Epic uses this mini-season to experiment and to nerf some neglected weapons, especially the SMGs—I've got a whole wishlist full of what I want to see.