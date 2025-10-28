The Fortnite Simpsons crossover is coming this weekend, with drooling aliens Kang and Kodos beaming players away to another island
The Simpson's mini season will launch Saturday evening, Epic confirms
Fortnite's long-teased Simpsons crossover will officially begin on Saturday, Epic has confirmed.
A new trailer points to an 11am ET in-game event—the servers will then go down for several hours before the Simpsons mini-season starts around 5pm ET.
In the trailer the drooling aliens Kang and Kodos—who have also flown next to the Fortnite Battle Bus in recent days—hover over a wasteland blasting their lasers before beaming two players skywards.
Expect to see something similar during the in-game event: we know thanks to leaks that the Simpsons collab will have its own standalone map, which means leaving Oninoshima, Chapter 6's island.
Bart's treehouse will likely star in the event too. It appeared in the top-left corner of the map near Creepy Camps a few days ago, sprouting from a sapling, and yesterday a glowing countdown timer appeared for Saturday's event. You can vault into the treehouse to find a crackling TV that flashes pictures from the show.
Epic has kept schtum about what will happen during its Simpsons collab, but the leaked map shows iconic Simpsons locations such as the Nuclear Power Plant and Springfield Town Hall. The map appears to be a little smaller than normal Battle Royale maps—whether Epic will shrink the player count below 100 remains to be seen.
Leaked key art teases the loot pool: the classic assault rifle, aka the SCAR, is there alongside the Thunder shotgun from Chapter 4. You'll also have to dodge donuts that rain from the sky and damage any player they touch.
If usually reliable leakers are to be believed, the Simpsons mini-season will last a month before Chapter 7 starts on a brand new island.
Alongside catchphrases, jokes, and plenty of new Battle Pass skins I hope Epic uses this mini-season to experiment and to nerf some neglected weapons, especially the SMGs—I've got a whole wishlist full of what I want to see.
Samuel is a freelance journalist and editor who first wrote for PC Gamer nearly a decade ago. Since then he's had stints as a VR specialist, mouse reviewer, and previewer of promising indie games, and is now regularly writing about Fortnite. What he loves most is longer form, interview-led reporting, whether that's Ken Levine on the one phone call that saved his studio, Tim Schafer on a milkman joke that inspired Psychonauts' best level, or historians on what Anno 1800 gets wrong about colonialism. He's based in London.
