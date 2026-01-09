'I wish Wyll had gotten more content' says the Baldur's Gate 3 writer who wrote him, and splitting his story between devils and dads 'might have been a mistake in hindsight'

Baldur's Gate 3, you may have heard, was quite a good videogame. Good enough to make PCG history, even. But not every part of it shines equally. Wyll, the origin character and (if you're not playing as him) party member, is notoriously a little underbaked. He's so straightforwardly good as to be, well, maybe a little dull, and he even gets outshone by other characters in some of his own big plot scenes—not because of a deficit in his performance, but because of how those scenes were written.

It turns out that Wyll's writer, Kevin VanOrd (who also wrote Lae'zel, by the by), knows just how fans feel. In a Q&A on Reddit, VanOrd wrote in response to a question from a disappointed Wyll-liker that "I wish Wyll had gotten more content and a more fulfilling arc too." Alas, it sounds like circumstances conspired to make that difficult, if not impossible, to do.

"We weren't connecting with Wyll's early access recruitment and initial questing," writes VanOrd, "so we started over at a point when most of the other companion stories were fairly solid." Way back when, before BG3 left early access, Wyll was a different sort of character and even had a different actor, Lanre Malaolu. But it all changed relatively late in the process. "A lot of decisions came later in development than was ideal," writes VanOrd.

To some extent, Wyll fell victim to bad luck and cuts. "There was a key situation near Baldur's Gate that I intended to heavily involve Wyll in (the Red War College) that got cut," writes VanOrd. "We eventually tied him to Duke Ravengard and started to work on that element of his arc just in time for me to get unexpectedly ill. I was out of the office for quite a while, and again after the epilogue's release." That illness made it difficult to give Wyll more stuff to do in post-release patches.

"Wyll's content is sparser than I'd have liked as a result. He's also split into two stories, really—the Mizora story and the Ravengard story, and that might have been a mistake in hindsight." I'm actually not sure I agree with that. The tension between those two sides of Wyll, represented by Mizora and his honourable pops, is probably the most interesting thing about him to me, it just never really comes through enough in how he's written.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Anyway, VanOrd also has his regrets about Wyll's endings. "I also wish I could given him a stronger endpoint—it always bugged me that he can end up just as he started, as the Blade of Frontiers, without any meaningful difference." Then again, sending him and Karlach off to be superheroes in hell is pretty heartwarming.

"All that said, I love the Blade and I am really proud of him, his sincerity, his good nature, and his eager heroism. I'm truly sorry I didn't give you more quality time with him." Also, he can eldritch blast people off cliffs, so he's still precious to me.