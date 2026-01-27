Valve needed to 'verify' footage of the 'alien orgy' in Earth Must Die before it was allowed to launch on Steam

I'm sure it was strictly for evaluation purposes.

A guy and a robot watching an alien orgy with shocked expressions
(Image credit: No More Robots)

I sometimes wonder how Valve, which released over 20,000 new games on Steam in 2025 alone, can possibly be checking every single one of those games for potentially questionable content before they go up for sale. That's almost 400 new games per week to keep an eye on—a task that would require a whole lot of eyes.

Someone at Valve does seem to be watching, though. Case in point: comedy adventure Earth Must Die from Size Five Games, which launches today. As noted on its Steam page, the game contains "an alien orgy depicted as a gyrating lump on the floor," and that description seems to have raised at least one questioning eyebrow at Valve HQ.

