Valve needed to 'verify' footage of the 'alien orgy' in Earth Must Die before it was allowed to launch on Steam

I sometimes wonder how Valve, which released over 20,000 new games on Steam in 2025 alone, can possibly be checking every single one of those games for potentially questionable content before they go up for sale. That's almost 400 new games per week to keep an eye on—a task that would require a whole lot of eyes.

Someone at Valve does seem to be watching, though. Case in point: comedy adventure Earth Must Die from Size Five Games, which launches today. As noted on its Steam page, the game contains "an alien orgy depicted as a gyrating lump on the floor," and that description seems to have raised at least one questioning eyebrow at Valve HQ.

According to publisher No More Robots, Valve needed to know more about this orgy. In fact, Valve needed to see this orgy. For reasons.

"Up until a few days ago, it was unclear if we were actually going to be allowed to launch Earth Must Die on Steam, as Valve had told us that they were 'unable to verify' the context of the alien orgy," says the publisher. "We were required to record and send footage of said orgy for their verification."

Yes, yes, verification and context. That's the same excuse I make if I'm caught looking at adult videos on my phone: "I'm just watching for verification and context!"

Like many sex parties, this story has a happy ending. "Fortunately, the orgy was approved," No More Robots said, and Earth Must Die was allowed to live on Steam.

Valve isn't the only one to witness those alien orgies: In fact, in our 70% Earth Must Die review, our own Fraser Brown calls it "an inventive adventure that's just a bit too obsessed with orgies." I don't know about you, but I'm even more interested in playing it now.