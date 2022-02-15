Star Trek: Bridge Crew has been suddenly delisted

Audio player loading…

Ubisoft's virtual reality take on Star Trek has been delisted on Steam and the Oculus Store. Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a cooperative VR game that tasks players with collaborating on the upkeep of the Enterprise. James had a lot of fun with it back in 2017, and while it was definitely built for VR headsets, a non-VR edition did eventually release.

But if you head over to the Steam page now, a notice warns that "at the request of the publisher, Star Trek: Bridge Crew is no longer available for sale on Steam." Meanwhile, the game is only available to wishlist on the Oculus Store . There is, at the time of writing, one way to purchase Star Trek: Bridge Crew, and that's via the Ubisoft webstore . You'll need to buy it via browser, though, because it's unavailable on the Ubisoft desktop app.

Often when a game is delisted, the publisher offers forewarning and sometimes even a drastic discount, but not in this instance. I've reached out to Ubisoft for comment on the delisting, though given it's a Star Trek game, it's probably due to a license expiry.

That doesn't rule out its return, though, and there's every possibility the delisting will be brief. One recent example of a temporary delisting was the LEGO Lord of the Rings games . Activision's fairly average Deadpool game also has a history of being intermittently unavailable.