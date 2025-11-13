The best store-brand Breath of the Wild-like on PC is free to keep this month, as long as you can stomach Ubisoft Connect
Immortals Fenyx Rising didn't move mountains, but it was still pretty fun.
Immortals Fenyx Rising, one of those games that feels like it had two titles it just couldn't pick between and so gruesomely joined them, wasn't quite the critical darling its foremost inspiration was. The game couldn't escape direct, somewhat unfavorable comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—but until Dec. 2, it has one thing over most any Nintendo game. It's free!
On the Ubisoft store, anyway. The core game is free to keep, and the Gold Edition—which includes the season pass and some cosmetic goodies—is on sale for $15. The game is also included in Ubisoft's Game Pass-esque subscription on the platform, but it's an odd value proposition when the studio's games so frequently end up on such steep discounts.
The promotion is angled to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Ubisoft Connect, as shared in a blog post Monday. I mostly know the app as the cobweb-covered desktop icon I occasionally use to launch Steep or a Rayman game, or as the benign growth I find tacked onto any Ubisoft-published games I try to launch from Steam (a platform Ubisoft has unsuccessfully tried to jump ship from before), but I suppose I can't complain about the cross-play and cross-save.
As for Immortals, it's allegedly a fun and cartoony, if slight, action-adventure romp through Greek myth. In his review, PC Gamer writer Andy Kelly said "it has an infectious energy, a great sense of humour, and a world that is full of colour and life," despite hit-or-miss puzzles and an unsatisfying feel. Unfortunately, the planned series' only hint at future life was canceled a couple of years ago, but the original is still worth a look.
You can pick up the game for free until Dec. 2 on the Ubisoft store.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
