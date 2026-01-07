Europe's PEGI game rating website leaks a new Life is Strange game, and it sure sounds like Max and Chloe are getting back together

It looks like a new Life is Strange game is cooking at Square Enix, and you can thank the European game rating agency PEGI for letting us all know. As noticed by Rock, Paper, Shotgun, PEGI has posted a rating for a game called Life is Strange: Reunion, and even given us an outline of what it's all about.

The title itself is also a pretty clear hint as to what's coming. "Chloe Price was Max Caulfield’s partner in time… Losing her is Max’s greatest regret," the PEGI rating page says. "Now Chloe has come to Caledon University. Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max’s help. But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus."

There's also at least one spoiler in the rating, and avert your eyes now if you don't want to know: At one point during a party scene, the player is offered the option to drink some wine. But the drink is spiked, and you end up "tripping balls" on magic mushrooms—so if you don't want that to happen, just say no. (Really, you shouldn't be accepting open drinks from strangers under any circumstances. That's just a basic survival technique these days.)

Life is Strange: Reunion will also feature "depictions of strong violence," three of the famed Seven Dirty Words, and in-game purchases including "new outfits and a digital deluxe upgrade."

And more: "There are images in the game which may be scary to younger players, including scenes of dead bodies with no blood or injury detail and human skeletons. Some sexual innuendo is found in the game. When the player goes to a party, another character tells them that someone didn’t show up as their “girlfriend thought this was an orgy”. Suicide is referenced in the game frequently, but no depictions are shown." Sure sounds like a Life is Strange game to me.

Leaks are a terrible way to reveal a new videogame—just ask Bethesda—but in this case I don't think anyone can claim it's too much of a surprise. Life is Strange games have been coming with fair regularity for a decade now, and while none of them have been real world-beaters, they're solidly reliable: Everyone involved knows what they're getting, and they all come away happy enough with the experience that they'll do it all over again next time, which is what ensures there is a next time.

This particular next time is not yet official, mind, and I do wonder about that listed release date of March 27, 2025: It could be a placeholder, or it could be that the person adding the listing is, like most of the rest of us, still typing 2025 instead of 2026. Whatever's going on there, the detail in that PEGI listing—which has now been taken down, sorry—means that I think we can at least call it real. I've reached out to Square Enix for comment and will update if they come back with a snarky response about leaks.