Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, known for his iconic depiction of Mortal Kombat villain Shang Tsung, has died

Tagawa died of complications from a stroke at age 75.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 02: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa attends the New York Series premiere of &quot;The Man In The High Castle&quot; at Alice Tully Hall on November 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, a prolific character actor known to gamers for his portrayals of Mortal Kombat's evil sorcerer Shang Tsung, has died. A Variety report says Tagawa's death was the result of complications from a stroke he suffered on December 4.

Tagawa was a classic 'that guy' actor, with IMDB listing credits in more than 140 films and television shows going back to an uncredited appearance in the 1986 Kurt Russell classic Big Trouble in Little China. It didn't take long for bigger roles to follow: I recall seeing him first in an episode of Babylon 5 (yes, I am a B5 nerd), in which he played a cool, quiet, capable guy who took care of a problem while other people focused on other things—a description that could probably be applied to many of his roles, really.

And while we all know Tagawa for his 1995 turn as Shang Tsung in the first Mortal Kombat film, that actually wasn't the only time he played a character from a videogame. In 2010, he returned to the fighting game film franchise biz, portraying Heihachi Mishima in Tekken.

He also had a 25+ year career in videogames, although he's less well-known for that, possibly because he appeared in a grand total of four games over that span. His first, according to Mobygames, was in the 1997 FMV joint Soldier Boyz—the resolution is terrible but you can get a look at it on YouTube—after which came appearances in Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu, World of Warcraft: Legion, and Mortal Kombat 11, in which he reprised his famous film role.

The Variety report says Tagawa is survived by three children and two grandchildren. He was 75.

Andy Chalk
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

