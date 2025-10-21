The best modern platformer I've played is getting a huge 10-year anniversary update, and the devs reckon there's 'no way anyone 100%s it'

Happy 10th Anniversary, N++! - YouTube Watch On

N++ released as a PS4 exclusive in 2015 before hitting PC a year later. It's a platformer focused on fluid, momentum-based motion through stylish one-screen levels, and I can't recommend it enough: nothing else feels like this game. In my 92/100 review I practiced no restraint at all. "In some ways N++ feels like the end of the action platformer," I wrote, "like an exhaustive final document, a catalogue of its emotional highs and lows."

I stand by those words mostly because, ten years later, I still play N++ occasionally. There's nothing else that scratches the same itch. And with over 4,000 levels—not including user-made levels—It's so big that I doubt I'll ever finish it. But that doesn't mean I'm not excited for Ten++, which is a sizeable new update adding even more levels I doubt I'll ever finish.

The free update includes new levels for the solo, multiplayer and race modes, as well as six new color schemes and "a few assorted bugfixes". And for the masochists among us, good news: "some of these levels are so challenging that it'll take you ten more years to beat them," writes Metanet in its Steam announcement post.

In a more detailed blog Metanet explains how these new levels came to be, and the explanation is simple: because it's fun to make them. "By 2018, we were very burned out, having worked tirelessly on N++ over six years," the post reads. "We took a little break—but the thing is, we always come back to making levels. Those of you who have tried it may understand; it’s just fun to do, and somehow there are always new ideas to be uncovered."

The announcement trailer is embedded above, making the bold but likely truthful claim that, with the addition of the TEN++ content, there's "no way anyone 100%'s" N++. Honestly, at this point I would warn you off trying.

Nestled at the end of the blog is news that Metanet is working on "something we think you'll be very interested in", ie, a new game. That's very exciting indeed, but in the meantime, N++ is 75% off on Steam.