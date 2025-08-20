Take-Two lawyers give Mafia nude mods the cement shoes treatment, DMCA projects that had the Don's daughter parading in the buff

You mess with the Don's daughter, you pay the inevitable price. That price being a strongly worded letter from videogame publisher lawyers, you see. Take-Two has gone after NSFW mods for Mafia: The Old Country, DMCA'ing a pair of mods out of existence that stripped Isabella Torrisi down to her birthday suit. Which is a great way to get sunburn. The UV index in Sicily is very high, you know.

Nexus Mods, which hosted the projects in question, announced that it had received a stern letter from Take-Two lawyers in a post on its forums last week. "A takedown/DMCA request was issued by Lisa Deere [on behalf of Take Two Interactive Software, Inc] on 12/08/2025," wrote a Nexus customer support specialist.

"We were able to internally verify the legitimacy of this claim through the requesting of additional evidence to prove the identity of the claimant and the rights they hold over the content in question." And so, off into the void went the Nude Isabella mod and the Extended Textures for Nude Isabella mod, by author norskpl.

Isabella is, if you're unfamiliar, the daughter of mafia boss Don Torrisi in The Old Country. He's very controlling of her and has big plans to marry her off to the son of a local baron. So, obviously, she and the player character, Enzo, start a romance which the Don will definitely, totally, 100% never find out about, no sir.

I can't verify this, but I'm reasonably sure that the model used by these mods wasn't cooked up by norskpl themself—it looks like the one the game rolls out for Enzo and Isabella's love scenes.

(Image credit: 2K)

It does, indeed, seem to be the NSFW-ness of these mods that has Take-Two upset. After all, norskpl's other model-swap mods—playing as protagonists from other Mafia games or riding around on Donkey from Shrek—are still freely downloadable. It's only the titillating stuff that's earned ire so far.

Sending the legal strike team after mods like this seems, counterproductively, way more likely to bring those mods an audience than ignoring them. But then, Take-Two does love busting out the legal pad to discipline modders.