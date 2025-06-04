Suda51 just announced a delightfully bizarre action game about a cyborg man with a chainsaw sword

Romeo is a Dead Man - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

It's almost hard to make out what's even happening in the trailer for Romeo is a Dead Man, a new action game from Suda 51's studio Grasshopper Manufacture, with all the gore covering the screen. The main guy's head explodes 20 seconds into the trailer and then he's turns into a cyborg who tears apart monsters in a shopping mall.

Yep, it's definitely another bizarre game from the developers behind No More Heroes and Lollipop Chainsaw.



Every clip of gameplay is bursting with bloody particle effects and absurd weaponry, like laser claws and a chainsaw sword. One weapon freezes an enemy solid and then breaks it apart into chunks. This is the kind of over-the-top gore games in the Xbox 360 era were sold on. The urban environments also give off a ton of Dead Rising vibes.

Romeo is a Dead Man also seems to be mixing in some anime and 16-bit videogame references, too—if it wasn't clear enough it's a Grasshopper game.

There's no sense of what's actually going on in the story other than the fact that Romeo is a cop who is turned into a killing machine and seems to be trying to save the world one explosive headshot at a time.

The trailer was shown at Sony's State of Play so there's no PC confirmation yet. Grasshopper games tend to launch on everything, though, so I doubt we'll be left out when it drops sometime in 2026.