Silksong got a release date for an Australian museum exhibit before anything else, and I wish I was kidding

Huge news—Silksong now has an official release date, for, uh, a museum exhibit. It'll be playable at a museum exhibit for sure at a specific date. We still don't know when it's actually coming out, and at this point I think the bit is funnier if we never know.

That's according to confirmation obtained by IGN, who received comment from the curators of AMCI—which is Australia's national museum of screen culture.

"Since Hollow Knight: Silksong's initial announcement in 2019, it has been one of the most anticipated indie games on the planet—and we are thrilled to celebrate the design of this South Australian-made game as a centrepiece of Game Worlds in September."

You might wonder—hey, it's just an exhibit. Maybe it's just a trailer, or some concept art, or a talk, or something. No. Silksong will be absolutely playable within the exhibit from September 18, a date I'm praying comes after the game's still-mystified release date. Otherwise, the poor curators of this fine institution are going to suffer a horde of deranged skongers.

"From the hundreds of sprites that animate Hornet’s different movements and attacks, to the logic behind the game’s most challenging boss fights—and of course, having the game playable in-gallery—our Silksong displays delve deeply into the details of the game's artistic direction and design. We’re so grateful to Team Cherry for trusting us with their work, and so excited to share that work with you!"

As is tradition at this point, I like to check in with the Silksong Reddit to see how my favourite community of hollows is doing. Mostly, they're confused as to how it's not a "Silkpost", which is a designated tag that signals a post as bait. Presumably because people kept making fake posts and nobody could stop them, so they had to make it a part of their official process. Or maybe r/Silksong just likes to get lost in the conspiracy sauce. Likely both.

These weary wanderers do, however, get a scrap of sustenance to tide them over before they presumably take Australia's national museum of screen culture by storm. A new sprite sheet, sent to IGN and benevolently shared with the public.

(Image credit: Team Cherry (via IGN))

As for what that means in terms of a release date? I honestly have no idea at this point—Team Cherry is past playing 4D chess, and is now operating in arcane circles of game marketing unknown to the minds of man. We know it's coming (probably) in 2025, but that very announcement was stuffed hastily into the end of a Nintendo Direct, so it's really anyone's goddamn guess. It could be tomorrow. It could be never. It might've always been released, if we only had the eyes to see. Skong.