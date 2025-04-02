It's actually happening, everybody stay calm: Silksong properly confirmed for a 2025 release date at the Nintendo Direct with a whole 3 seconds of footage
Rattling the bars of my cage. Gnawing them, too.
Dear reader, this is not a drill: Silksong's release year has officially been confirmed. While it's not the big, blow-out trailer fans were necessarily hoping for—almost a blink-and-you'll-miss it moment stuffed into the end of Nintendo's April 2 direct, Hollow Knight: Silksong is provably, actually coming out this year. Probably.
An entire few seconds of footage accompanied the announcement, which is enough to feed communities like the Silksong Reddit for another six years—though we hopefully won't be waiting that long. Said footage shows protagonist Hornet: 1) Jumping on some grass platforms, 2) Sliding down some dandelion slopes, and 3) Hitting some bosses with her needle. Absolute cinema.
I will say: While this whole thing is incredibly hype, there is some small part of my heart that finds it a little funny that Team Cherry wasn't able to assemble a full trailer in time for the direct. It also makes me wonder if the whole nonsense with the chocolate cake was, in fact, a truth—one they had to walk back on. Given the studio's historic silence, though, we'll probably never know.
Weirdly enough, at the time of writing, I can't actually find any acknowledgement of the footage on Team Cherry's socials; nary a post in sight. Though the ever-reliable Daily Silksong News is currently rushing home to update fans. The date, however, has been double-confirmed on Nintendo's X account, so that'll have to do for now.
Ascend to the peak of a haunted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong, arriving on #NintendoSwitch2 this year. pic.twitter.com/GHUFjzyXeXApril 2, 2025
Perhaps Team Cherry simply understands that anything it throws out into the ether will merely be a pebble in the ocean of feral, mouth-frothing yells of triumph being bellowed by its fanbase. At this point, the game markets itself.
While it's always possible Team Cherry'll delay the game again, this is utterly huge, being the first proper scrap of news fans have gotten since the 2022 Bethesda showcase. When a starving man is hungry, crumbs are a feast. It's happening. It's almost over. We're nearly there.
