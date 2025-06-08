Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy has a suspicious dearth of killer rats

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Plague Tale series is a low-key fave of mine. Look, I love my little rats. Tidal waves of killer rats that you end up controlling? Even better. In today's Xbox Showcase, Focus gave us a quick look at the latest game, and it's not at all what I expected.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy notably has a dearth of rats. And a new protagonist. And a new setting. Lots of new things. Medieval France is out, Crete is in.

We get a glimpse of our new protagonist, Sophia, exploring what's almost certainly the home of the Minotaur—his twisted labyrinth—but long after the Minoan civilisation's heyday. We also see her travelling around on a gondola, and watching Medieval ships burn.

These clips are from the 14th Century, specifically 15 years before the events of the previous games. But we also get to enjoy a spot of gladiatorial combat elsewhere in the trailer, in what looks like the Bronze Age. So we might be doing some hopping around the timeline, maybe with a pair of protagonists.

This is all tickling my fancy, but where are my rats at?

Maybe they're being held back for a later reveal. Or maybe developer Asobo Studio will be using its swarm tech for something else? I'd be down for running away from thousands of adorable tiny bull-men. Just sayin'.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is coming in 2026.