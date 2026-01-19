PSA - If you want a copy of the original Yakuza 3 PC remaster without also paying for 6 other games, you'd better snap it up soon

It'll only be available as a bundle once Yakuza 3 Kiwami releases on February 12.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 is billed as an "extreme" remake of the 2009 original. In addition to a new version of the old PS3 game it'll come with Dark Ties which, as Wes Fenlon discovered last week, is a "breakneck roguelite dungeon crawl" set during the same time period. That's good news for people who love shiny new things, but it's bad news for those who love old things, because when Kiwami 3 releases the remastered version of Yakuza 3 will be harder to buy.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed as much on Saturday. "Those who already own Yakuza 3 Remastered will still be able to continue playing it," the company posted on X, but "for those new to the series who wish to experience the original version, it will be available with purchase of the Yakuza Complete Series bundle."

