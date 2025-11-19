Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie modder just released a fan patch for Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

On January 17, 2025, Update v33.20 brought King Kong to Fortnite as an Epic outfit that players could purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks. But while the dizzying pace of our contemporary culture might make it hard to remember, King Kong existed in media long before he could hit the Griddy or kill Sabrina Carpenter for sport. That big, beautiful ape has graced decades of treasured art—art like Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie, which just received a fan patch to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its 2005 launch.

The 2000s were a time of social, political, and cultural transfiguration: The global paradigm was reeling beneath the impact of 9/11 and the United States' ensuing War on Terror, the internet was ascending as the universal medium of informational and commercial exchange, and everywhere people wondered: How would director Peter Jackson follow his success with the landmark Lord of the Rings trilogy?

The answer, of course, was "with a very large gorilla." Jackson's three hour and seven minutes-long King Kong remake released in December 2005, and eventually grossed $556 million worldwide. Its true achievement, however, was in paving the way for Ubisoft Montpelier's videogame adaptation, Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie—a game that, despite its very silly name, was actually pretty good!

While Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie's lasting reputation has been sullied by the miserable DS port, the version that launched on PC and consoles was surprisingly fun in an era of middling movie-licensed releases, shifting perspective between shooting and throwing spears at raptors in first person and Kong's third person kaiju combat action sequences. Sadly, as with many aging PC games, Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie didn't receive the years of ongoing official support necessary to keep it playable on current hardware.

But Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie hasn't been entirely abandoned. Earlier this week, modder Sergey P. released a new version of his Widescreen Fix mod, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie by fixing display issues, crashes, and input implementations that would otherwise rob us of our Kong quality time.

Getting Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie on your PC in the first place, however, isn't exactly straightforward. It's not on Steam or Ubisoft's own store, and acquiring it through alternate methods means either navigating around the Signature Edition's outdated, machine-melting StarForce DRM protection or doing some additional work to get the Gamer's Edition running.

But if you're willing to put in the effort for Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie, Sergey P.'s modding work will let you enjoy Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie like Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie deserves.