New Arc Raiders update takes aim at the Stella Montis boundary exploit, but may not have fixed it entirely

A new Arc Raiders update has been released, fixing two exploits as well as targeting the Stella Montis "out of bounds" glitch, which enables players to stand outside of the map and shoot inwards. It's pretty careful with how it talks about the latter, however, saying that "various out of bounds map locations" on Stella Montis have been fixed. Rather than, say, all of them.

The two duplication exploits relate to items and ammo, and basically were one of those where you dropped something and then picked it up in a particular manner to get dupes. Both of these have been fixed.

Embark Studios has also "fixed some cases where players were able to damage others from behind geometry", which doesn't sound like it was too pleasant. Then there's the Stella Montis kinda-fix, which is an issue that's been hanging around in the game for a couple months: players anecdotally report that Embark has been replacing items for players particularly caught-out by this, though it's an open question whether certain spots persist for ne'er-do-wells to take advantage of.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Certain other glitches remain in the game, including a frustrating crafting bug that can see the crafting counter reset in the middle of crafting a load of items. This can be pretty frequent. There's also an achievement bug stopping players from earning certain of those. Embark does seem to be fixing these relatively minor problems at a decent rate, however, so watch this space.

Embark has spent the early part of the year focusing its efforts on cheaters, the perennial problem for any successful shooter, promising "significant changes" and new "detection mechanisms." The studio has also released a 2026 roadmap showing "multiple maps coming this year" that span "a spectrum of size."