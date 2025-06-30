Ubisoft can't button its yap about the not-so-secret Black Flag remake—now Edward Kenway's voice actor is telling AC4 fans 'You might have to beat it again'
To be fair, he's incredibly charming when he does it.
Benjamin Franklin once remarked—of his time starring in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed 3—that three may keep a secret if two of them are dead. He was right, because the almost-certainly-upcoming remake of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is probably the worst-kept secret in videogames right now. People just cannot button their yaps about it.
Earlier this month, we wrote about a loose-lipped merch maker who chatted away about "something" happening with AC4 protagonist Edward Kenway in the near future. Now, Edward Kenway himself is chatting about it. Over on X, "The Everything App," Assassin's Creed fan chieftain Zephryss shared a video of Kenway's voice actor, Matt Ryan, chatting with a fan in tones which suggest some kind of Black Flag bombshell is on the verge of dropping.
Edward Kenway's voice actor, Matt Ryan, said this during a fan interaction. It looks like he hinted at the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake. 🔥🟢 Quote:“Have you beat the game?… well you may have to beat it again”And “There’s a reason I say that but I can’t say… pic.twitter.com/n3PwF8Q7RiJune 29, 2025
Ryan's chatting away while signing posters when he asks a fan "Have you beaten the game?" When the fan answers that they have, Ryan gives a cheeky "Well, you might have to beat it again," before flashing a knowing grin.
Could be nothing, of course. Maybe Ryan just really wants fans to re-experience his majestic performance, but that's not all he says. When the fan recording the video says they should run through all the AC games again, Ryan says "Especially this one," noting "there's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything."
Which, look, let's cut the nonsense. Between this, our statue-making friend from earlier, and Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot himself saying the company was cooking up some AC remakes last year, it's practically a certainty at this point that a Black Flag remake is on the way. I'm I'm slightly surprised we didn't catch wind of it during the many games showcases of June, but with former Ubi execs on trial this month for "moral and sexual harassment," it seems likely the company wasn't keen to call too much attention to itself.
The question that remains about a Black Flag remake is when it actually arrives. After all, Ubi has been stringing poor Splinter Cell fans along with talk of a remake of that series' first game for ages now. Might the technically unannounced AC4 remake come out before that one, despite the fact the Splinter Cell remake was officially announced a full four years ago? Stranger things happen at sea.
