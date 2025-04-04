If you're excited to try out the Huntress class and turn monsters into new spectral minions, you'll want to know the Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt release times. This update is the most significant since the game launched into early access a few months back. It adds the game's first league, but also a new class, ascendencies, and all sorts of other bits and pieces.

It's a good time to have new tools considering the nerf-a-geddon that's coming to the game alongside this update, with just about every class being impacted by a nerf of some kind. Here I'll run through the Dawn of the Hunt release time for each region so you can work out when to load in and get slaying.

What time does Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt release?

The Dawn of the Hunt launches on April 4 for most regions, though there are a few where this will be April 5 instead.

Here are the exact times for each zone:

April 4

West Coast North America: 12 pm PT

East Coast North America: 3 pm ET

United Kingdom: 8 pm BST

Europe: 9 pm CET

April 5

Japan: 4 am JST

Australia: 6 am AEDT

New Zealand: 7 am NZST

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest news, this update adds the first proper league to Path of Exile 2—effectively what it calls its seasons. We're also getting a brand new hybrid melee and ranged class called the Huntress, who can hurl spears, but also close into melee for stabby shenanigans.

Besides this, many of the existing classes are getting new ascendancies, perhaps the most exciting of all being the Lich for the Witch, specialising in the new and long-awaited Spectre mechanic, letting you turn any monster in the game into a minion. Cool, right?

There are also 100 new support gems to experiment with and a veritable novel-length set of patch notes that redefine the game through a series of nerfs. Long story short; things are going to be a lot harder now, but at least we'll have some fun tools to try and tackle that with.