Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt release times

Guides
By published

Try out the new Huntress hybrid class and all the ascendencies.

The Huntress posing with a spear and skull.
(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

If you're excited to try out the Huntress class and turn monsters into new spectral minions, you'll want to know the Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt release times. This update is the most significant since the game launched into early access a few months back. It adds the game's first league, but also a new class, ascendencies, and all sorts of other bits and pieces.

It's a good time to have new tools considering the nerf-a-geddon that's coming to the game alongside this update, with just about every class being impacted by a nerf of some kind. Here I'll run through the Dawn of the Hunt release time for each region so you can work out when to load in and get slaying.

What time does Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt release?

The Dawn of the Hunt launches on April 4 for most regions, though there are a few where this will be April 5 instead.

Here are the exact times for each zone:

April 4

  • West Coast North America: 12 pm PT
  • East Coast North America: 3 pm ET
  • United Kingdom: 8 pm BST
  • Europe: 9 pm CET

April 5

  • Japan: 4 am JST
  • Australia: 6 am AEDT
  • New Zealand: 7 am NZST

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest news, this update adds the first proper league to Path of Exile 2—effectively what it calls its seasons. We're also getting a brand new hybrid melee and ranged class called the Huntress, who can hurl spears, but also close into melee for stabby shenanigans.

Besides this, many of the existing classes are getting new ascendancies, perhaps the most exciting of all being the Lich for the Witch, specialising in the new and long-awaited Spectre mechanic, letting you turn any monster in the game into a minion. Cool, right?

There are also 100 new support gems to experiment with and a veritable novel-length set of patch notes that redefine the game through a series of nerfs. Long story short; things are going to be a lot harder now, but at least we'll have some fun tools to try and tackle that with.

TOPICS
Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Senior Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
South of Midnight&#039;s protagonist, Hazel Flood.

South of Midnight review
Novacrystal location guide for Monster Hunter Wilds

Based on Capcom's spotty patch history, you might want to back up your Monster Hunter Wilds save before Title Update 1 hits
Alma, the handler from Monster Hunter Wilds, closes her eyes and looks a little disappointed.

Capcom warned Monster Hunter Wilds players not to cheat on its ranked leaderboards, so of course people are immediately and flagrantly doing just that
See more latest