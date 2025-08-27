Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater weapon locations

Tracking down weapon locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might seem a little redundant in a game centered around stealth and not getting discovered. Still, it's handy to have a selection of weapons in case things do go south, or even if you just want to ignore stealth entirely and turn the game into a first-person shooter.

Not to mention, you'll have to face a variety of bosses in the game, and while you can deal with these non-lethally, your best bet is pumping them full of hot lead to get the job done. The weapons listed below are in chronological order, but it's worth noting that you can find the SVD and XM16E1 in the Virtuous mission prologue, and again after you've lost them. For context, the second SVD is after the M37, and the second XM16E1 is after that SVD order-wise.

SVD

(Image credit: Konami)

Type: Sniper rifle

You can first find this weapon during the Virtuous mission. When you enter Dremuchij North, take a right turn towards the east side of the area where you'll find it in the corner of a clearing.

Later on, you can find this weapon again in the optional area, Ponizovje West. To get here, take a left at the end of Ponizovje South instead of following the objective. The weapon is just inside the building by the pier. This is perhaps the most important weapon in the game for certain fights and shooting faraway collectibles.

XM16E1

(Image credit: Konami)

Type: Assault rifle

You'll first find this weapon in the Virtuous mission, under the far northern end of the bridge in Dolivodno. Same as the SVD, you can find it again much later in the Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior area. Once you're through the wall, look for the little concrete building on the east side of the complex.

AK-47

(Image credit: Konami)

Type: Assault rifle

You can find this classic weapon in the Bolshaya Past Base area, fairly early on in the beginning of the main story. Look for the small concrete building in the northeast of the base—make sure you grab this before heading into the next area, since it's a point of no return and you can't come back to get it.

M37

(Image credit: Konami)

Type: Shotgun

Shortly after the AK-47, you can find the M37 shotgun in Chornaya Peschera Cave. From where you start, take a right into the chamber with the corpse and the vampire bats to find it close by on the ground.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

M63

(Image credit: Konami)

Type: Light machine gun

This light machine gun is in the optional area of Svyatogornyj East. To get here, head east out of Svyatogornyj West instead of exiting north towards the objective. The gun itself is in the storage room at the back of the big house in the centre of the area.

RPG-7

(Image credit: Konami)

Type: Rocket launcher

You can find this handy weapon for shooting down helicopters in a hut in the Krasnogorje Mountainside area. Progress through to the eastern half of the area, where the collection of huts and the two anti-air cannons are, then investigate the hut against the southern wall to find this rocket launcher inside.

Scorpion

(Image credit: Konami)

Type: Submachine gun

This SMG is a little trickier to collect. It's located in the Grozyj Grad Lab: East Wing in the northernmost storage room that's locked. When you get close, Eva will call and explain that you need a special radio frequency to open the door. This is 145.86, but it doesn't work on the east door for some reason. Lean Snake against the west door and then enter the frequency to open it. Both doors will also open if you're carrying a body, if a guard exits, or if you're wearing Raikov's uniform, so you have plenty of options. The Scorpion is in the corner inside.

Single Action Army

(Image credit: Konami)

Type: Revolver

This gun is unmissable since you get it through the main story. You'll get it when you escape from Groznyj Grad fortress and then unlock it properly at the end of the main story.

Patriot

(Image credit: Konami)

Type: SMG

This is another gun you'll unlock after you complete the final boss and finish the main story, for use in new game plus.