Where to find Rampaging Scavengers in Escape From Duckov to complete the Hunter's Path quest

In one of your earliest quests out of the bunker in Escape From Duckov, Jeff sends you off to kill and loot a couple Rampaging Scavengers: "the red ones with butcher knives." It's a straightforward description, and the little suckers are hard to forget if you've encountered them. They aren't hanging around as random spawns in the middle of the map though, so you'll need to find them at their camp a little off the beaten path.

Rampaging Scavenger location in Escape From Duckov

You'll find the Rampaging Scavenger camp in the clearing marked by red swords on the southwest corner of the map. (Image credit: Team Soda)

You can find Rampaging Scavengers in their camp south of the Forest Path. It's tucked away off to the left of the dirt path west of the bunker entrance. Just keep heading left until you see a break in the fence line heading south.

Once you take that small detour you can't miss 'em. They're bright red, very fast, and wielding those butcher knives you need to loot off them to complete the Hunter's Path quest.

In my experience there are two to three of them spawned in that camp and you'll want to be careful when aggroing them because they will chase you all the way back to the bunker while swinging a blade—it's happened to me.

To complete the Hunter's Path quest, kill two Rampaging Scavengers, loot their butcher knives, and take them back to the bunker.

How to kill Rampaging Scavengers

The best way to kill Rampaging Scavengers? Fast, ideally. They sprint at you and deal very quick melee damage that will leave you bleeding health away even after you kill them.

This is an early quest, so I'm not going to act like there's much chance you have high level gear stashed. Come prepared with a precision gun like a pistol or a rifle you've looted, not a shotgun, and definitely don't try to out-melee them. There are red barrels in their camp that you can shoot to cause an explosion, but once they spot you they'll sprint in your direction, so relying on that AOE damage from a distance seems like a bad plan. Good luck and aim for headshots. Oh, and bring bandages for after.