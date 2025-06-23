Death Stranding 2 launch times and release date
The second Strand-type game.
We may be PC Gamer, but a Hideo Kojima launch is an industry-wide event, and as we speak, there are PS5-having PCG writers down in the Strand trenches attempting to make sense of the silly puppet man and how a game can be both horny and sexless.
You know the drill: Weird global simu-launch, it's all kind of confusing, and down below I've listed launch times by region for the standard and digital deluxe, "early access" (already a thing!) versions of the game.
When is the standard Death Stranding 2 launch time?
Sony has not provided one of those nice maps of the world with all the launch times, and also has the most confusing roll-out for this sort of thing I've ever seen, a "rolling midnight launch" where the easternmost time zone of a given "region" gets the game at midnight, with time zones to their west then effectively getting the game earlier in the day.
Unfortunately, the only concrete region-definers I've been able to pin down have been New Zealand for Oceania and the East Coast for the US, with corresponding times listed below. I don't know where Sony draws the line on Europe or Asia, and quite frankly I don't think it should have that power.
As a note, most outlets agree with the "rolling midnight" schema, but Game8 seems to argue that this only applies to the United States, and for the rest of the world, it's just midnight of whatever time zone you're in.
- 9 pm PT, June 25 (Los Angeles)
- 11pm CT, June 25 (Chicago)
- 12 am ET, June 26 (New York)
- 12 am NZST, June 26 (Wellington)
- 10 PM AEST, June 25 (Sydney)
- 8 PM AWST, June 25 (Perth)
When is the early access or advance access Death Stranding 2 launch time?
Same time of day, just two days earlier. Sony is providing 48 hours for early adopters to get a head start and lord it over their fellow gamers.
- 9 pm PT, June 23 (Los Angeles)
- 11pm CT, June 23 (Chicago)
- 12 am ET, June 24 (New York)
- 12 am NZST, June 24 (Wellington)
- 10 PM AEST, June 23 (Sydney)
- 8 PM AWST, June 23 (Perth)
Is there preloading for Death Stranding 2?
Yes, you should be able to preload Death Stranding 2 on your PS5 at the time of writing.
Is Death Stranding 2 launching on PC?
Lol, no. It took about eight extra months for the original game to come to PC, so set your expectations accordingly.
