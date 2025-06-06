Capcom continues its victory lap with killer new Onimusha: Way of the Sword trailer at Summer Game Fest

Onimusha: Way of the Sword - 2nd Trailer: Formidable Foes Emerge - YouTube Watch On

All I know about the Onimusha series is that they were beloved action games from a time when I was too young and dumb to play them. After watching the new trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, just premiered at Summer Game Fest, I now know I have some catching up to do.

The new trailer, titled "Formidable Foes Emerge," gives us our best look yet at Way of the Sword's swordplay. I wouldn't dare say Capcom's making its own Sekiro just because katanas are present, but I do detect an amazing physicality with its sword clashes that I associate with the best action RPGs around.

It's an impressive showcase at a time when Capcom is on top of the world, what with Monster Hunter: Wilds instantly becoming a bestseller and the company posting its eighth consecutive year of profits at a time when every publisher is tightening its purse strings.

It sounds like there's more coming from Capcom on Onimusha before the Summer Game Fest weekend is through.

"Stay tuned as new information continues to be revealed, including more details on new characters such as Sasaki Ganryu, who wields an Oni Gauntlet, as well as scenes showcasing the nail-biting gameplay," reads the trailer's description on YouTube.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is coming in 2026.