After 17 years, Ubisoft is hiring up for Beyond Good and Evil 2, a definitely real videogame that exists

Just one more heave, and I reckon Sisyphus will finally get that rock to the top of the mountain. Beyond Good and Evil 2—a videogame that I first got excited for when I was 14 years old (I am now 32)—inexplicably continues development. Not only that, but its team is hiring (via Eurogamer).

If you have a lifelong dream of being a technical sound designer on the sequel to Beyond Good and Evil, but were unfortunately a child when it was first revealed back in 2008, now's your chance.

Ubi is looking for someone to work in Montpellier and "provide technical solutions for integrating and implementing audio systems to ensure that the audio assets created by the team work as intended, in line with the Audio Director’s vision". Which, I suppose, no one's gotten around to in the last 17 years.

"Beyond Good & Evil 2 is an action-adventure open world game set in a captivating space opera universe and the direct prequel to the 2003 cult classic," goes the blurb. "Based on a breakthrough technology driven by the proprietary Voyager engine, Beyond Good & Evil 2 aims to offer a seamless experience of exploration and space piracy across a solar system full of exotic locations."

Not mentioned: the fact that it's one of the videogames industry's most legendarily cursed projects, which only hasn't been cancelled because Yves Guillemot is subject to a witch's geas.

The posting for a technical sound designer popped up in the last day or two, but there are various other positions available—which have been open for a while longer—if audio's not your bag. Ubisoft's also on the hunt for a lead quest designer, a senior character artist, a VFX artist, and plenty else besides. Still. Though don't get it twisted: this isn't to say the project hasn't had anyone in these roles up to now. It's much more likely that the project has just gone through some churn in its nearly two-decade lifespan.

I love Beyond Good and Evil 1, but stopped thinking of BGE2 as anything other than a strange games industry curiosity around the same time I started being able to vote. Nevertheless, here's one more sign of life for anyone out there still holding out hope, though Ubisoft has always been quite keen to remind everyone the project is still alive somewhere in the bowels of its offices. A year ago, it reminded us for the 30th time that, yup, BGE2 is still coming, and even released a BGE1 remaster (which I didn't love the look of, honestly) to convince us it was serious.

So maybe this is it. Maybe Ubisoft has finally pulled itself out of whatever rut it was in and BGE2 will become alarmingly real in the next few years. Or maybe I'll see you here again for the same story when I'm 49 years old.