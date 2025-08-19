15 attempts in, I actually love that Elden Ring Nightreign's Everdark Libra is the first FromSoftware boss who's harder to beat in co-op than solo

The handshake deal in FromSoftware games, the obfuscated difficulty option that's always been there since Demon's Souls, is co-op: Summoning phantoms controlled by other players or the computer⁠. In OG Elden Ring everybody's best friend was the Mimic Tear, a powerful summon to make a copy of yourself to fight by your side.

This has held true in the co-op centric, roguelike spinoff Nightreign, with the sturdy tripod of a full party clearly being what the experience was catered towards. The new duos mode is nice enough but still slightly compromised, while even with post-launch patches, solo is still the worst way to play.

But now they've gone and turned all that on its head: The latest Everdark superboss, the ultra instinct version of Baphomet dealbroker Libra, only gets more challenging the bigger your posse is. I managed to take him down solo after just three runs, while I'm somewhere north of 15 attempts deep in duos and trios, a W still evading me at every turn.

Everybody hates Everdark Libra. My peer, Austin Wood at GamesRadar, thinks he's "100% getting nerfed." Just like with the similarly loathed Everdark Augur, I disagree. I love this sick freak of a boss and how he turns all the rules on their heads.

To make Everdark Libra easier would compromise the beautiful vision at his core, the product of a sensitive, poet's soul that's clearly been hurt by this cruel world of ours and wants to inflict that pain right back. We're all letting Libra down. Champions adjust. Spoilers for Everdark Libra below.

Make your choice

Yeah man, we get it. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Libra's already a real piece of work in his base form, tied with end boss Heolstor as the hardest in the game by my reckoning. He has an arsenal of unusual, difficult-to-read projectile attacks that all build up the madness status effect, which does huge damage and a stun if you manage to survive the initial burst.

His signature move is a delayed blast sigil that brutalizes you with madness build-up after a quick beat. It comes out fast enough that you can't exactly respond to it carefully and can get royally screwed if you're in the middle of an animation, while a slight delay punishes immediate panic rolling. It is deliciously evil.

Libra's Everdark form ups the ante by summoning invader clones of the player party with all the same abilities and a number of potential weapon loadouts thoughtfully constructed to inflict the most pain and frustration. Some of my favorites:

Mini Malenia Executor: Equipped with the Hand of Malenia Sword and can perform a weaker, but still potentially instant-death version of Waterfowl Dance. Yes, that Waterfowl Dance.

Equipped with the Hand of Malenia Sword and can perform a weaker, but still potentially instant-death version of Waterfowl Dance. Yes, that Waterfowl Dance. Terminator Ironeye: Possesses the Jar Cannon and One-Eyed Shield (which has a built-in cannon), as well as a seemingly-permanent buff resembling the Ironjar Aromatic: He walks extremely slowly but is extra tanky and can't be interrupted.

Possesses the Jar Cannon and One-Eyed Shield (which has a built-in cannon), as well as a seemingly-permanent buff resembling the Ironjar Aromatic: He walks extremely slowly but is extra tanky and can't be interrupted. Sniper Wylder: Uses a greatbow to spam the Rain of Arrows ash of war, doing crazy damage in a huge AoE from long distance.

Uses a greatbow to spam the Rain of Arrows ash of war, doing crazy damage in a huge AoE from long distance. Rot Duchess: Dual wields Scorpion's Stinger daggers for fast Scarlet Rot buildup.

Much like the player-style NPC enemies of FromSoft's previous games, they don't play by the same rules that you do: Malenia-Executor is particularly difficult to interrupt out of his signature move, while all of the clones are capable of dodge rolling out of attack combos a normal player could not.

The pièce de résistance is how they shuffle in: It does not feel like Libra has a consistent timer for summoning a fresh wave of evil twins. Wiping them out is not a guarantee of breathing room to DPS the boss, while it's far more likely for them to start piling up as you fail to clear out old ones before the new clones spawn in.

The final indignity is that Libra summoning a new wave heals any surviving invaders, buffs their defense and damage, and the buffs stack. A veteran six rounds deep Executor spamming Waterfowl Dance is who I wish I was playing as.

All of this while Libra has new, more aggressive madness-inflicting AOE attacks to fling at you. A mature Everdark Libra fight is pure chaos, a field of evil clones glowing gold with layered buffs, some attacking each other, but most chasing you around like it's Yakety Sax while Libra turns the field into a bullet hell screen. It's utterly deranged. I don't know how a group of randos with no coordination is supposed to beat it. It's hilarious.

The time is ripe

The Gamer's Gambit. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Whether fully intentional or not, FromSoft's classical deferred difficulty system works in reverse with Everdark Libra. It's like a martial arts movie thing or Bruce Wayne climbing out of Bane's house without the dang rope or something: If the enemy draws its strength from you, make yourself weaker.

Not only is one evil twin far more manageable than triplets, the singleplayer mode's adjusted health values mean they go down quicker too. Even in the solo runs I failed, I didn't experience the chaotic pileups of a three-player slugfest.

This inversion is another example of how flexible and surprising FromSoft's well-worn systems can still be. Yet another boss in Nightreign is challenging in a way that took me off-guard, that wasn't just another really tall, sad guy with a sword who moves super fast.

That has me even more excited for what the studio does next: After Promised Consort Radahn in Shadow of the Erdtree, I was worried there might be a ceiling to FromSoft's arms race with itself to make ever greater twitch reflex challenges in its bosses. In Nightreign, the studio sidestepped this issue, proving there's nothing stopping it from delivering spectacles, challenges, or sheer curveballs we just won't see coming.

As for the fight itself, it's a new favorite. Everdark Libra feels like a joke at my expense, a prank played on us players. That's one of my favorite things to see in a game, and FromSoft is the master when it comes to this rare art.

Could they ease off the gas with the clone spawns just a touch? Maybe, it depends on how soon you ask me after a failed run. Is it kinda bullshit that Vyke's War Spear, the only melee weapon Libra is weak to, is such a rare drop that I've only seen it twice in 111.8 hours (but who's counting)? Perhaps.

I hope they never nerf Everdark Libra. He's so stupid. It's all so meanspirited. I love him like a son.