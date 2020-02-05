Fortnite patch notes 11.50: Birds of Prey event, new physics system, and more

What's in the latest Fortnite patch notes? The new update is here, and there's much to chew over. After a quieter refresh last week saw new NFL skin styles and the return of ziplines, there's plenty more for players to get excited about this time around.

To close out the season before the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 release date, we have another movie tie-in, and that means new skins and challenges. The Fortnite Birds of Prey event sees Epic Games celebrating the imminent new film featuring DC's famous feminine anti-heroes.

On top of that, there's the new Unreal Engine Chaos physics system, with the Launch Pad being unvaulted for certain match types. There's plenty more that could've been included in Fortnite patch notes 11.50, but now we have the full details straight from Epic for your perusal.

Fortnite patch notes 11.50: what's new

The headline part of the new update is the Bird of Prey-themed event, but the official patch notes just said the "new event starts soon" when the refresh went live. Expect challenges, cosmetics, and extra styles themed around the DC flick, however. Speaking of skins, there's a Harley Quinn one with its own associated challenges. They are:

Place top 30 in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Place top 20 in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Place top 10 in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Hit weak points

Deal damage with Pickaxes to opponents

Of course, since we're approaching Valentine's Day, expect to see plenty of themed skins, wraps, and other cosmetics. The key new feature here, however, is the Love & War LTM, which also comes with its own challenges:

War: Play Search & Destroy matches (2)

Play Search & Destroy matches (2) War: Plant or Defuse a bomb in Search and Destroy matches (2)

Plant or Defuse a bomb in Search and Destroy matches (2) Love: Place top 15 in Duos of Squads matches with a friend (5)

Place top 15 in Duos of Squads matches with a friend (5) Love: Purchase items from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (5)

Purchase items from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (5) Love: Heal a teammate with a Bandage Bazooka (100)

Heal a teammate with a Bandage Bazooka (100) War: Eliminate opponents in Search & Destroy matches (5)

Eliminate opponents in Search & Destroy matches (5) War: Eliminate opponents or revive teammates in a single match (3)

Eliminate opponents or revive teammates in a single match (3) Love: Earn Gold in Search and Destroy matches (2500)

Earn Gold in Search and Destroy matches (2500) Love: Thank the Bus Driver in different matches (7)

Thank the Bus Driver in different matches (7) War: Purchase a common item from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches

Purchase a common item from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches War: Deal damage to opponents (1000)

Deal damage to opponents (1000) Love: Gain Health or apply Shields (500)

Battle Royale

The new event starts soon. Check back here later today for more details.

In non-competitive playlists, the Launch Pad has been unvaulted.

Implemented Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system.

At launch, our goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like what you would expect. We’ll be closely monitoring your feedback from the in-game Feedback tool for any issues you may be experiencing.

The "Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge now tracks progress properly.

The Sidegrading feature is no longer present in competitive playlists. Its presence in these playlists was unintentional, as noted in our v11.40 post.

Resolved an issue involving new players on consoles having difficulty matchmaking after first linking their Epic account.

Addressed reports of iOS players activating their device’s swipe-up feature when trying to press inventory buttons.

Creative