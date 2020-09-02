Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements are coming soon, and it won't take up 200GB

During Nvidia's RTX 30 series reveal, it mentioned some of the challenges created by next-gen games because of their ballooning size and complexity. When the subject of 200GB games came up, it was accompanied by a Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot, which immediately ignited speculation about the RPG's HDD footprint.

"The Cyberpunk 2077 install could be 200GB," reads the title of one Reddit post. People have been so ready to believe the possibility because 200GB games are now a reality. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is well over 200GB, and other games aren't too far behind.

CD Projekt Red community lead Marcin Momot stepped in to allay fears that it would be as big as Modern Warfare, thankfully, though he didn't confirm how much space it's actually going to take up. System requirements are coming soon, however, and won't include 200GB of space.

"You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles," he said on Twitter.

While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfCSeptember 2, 2020

That could mean anything between 30GB and 199GB, though the higher end of the scale is probably a safe bet. Red Dead Redemption 2 takes up over 100GB, and most big budget modern games fall somewhere between 60GB and 100GB. The Witcher 3, meanwhile, came in at a mere 35GB. For all of that! It's a huge game, still looks amazing, and it doesn't make me uninstall half the stuff on my SSD.

Nvidia also showed off Cyberpunk 2077 running on a 30-series GPU, complete with very nice puddles, but at this point I'd much rather see what it's like running on a regular PC with hardware that's a few years old. With the system requirements coming soon, we'll at least have a better idea of the range, if not what it will actually look like without all the bells and whistles.