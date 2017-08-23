Call of Duty: WWII beta confirmed for PC

Call of Duty: WWII is coming in November, and before it does there will beta tests: August 25-28 on the PlayStation 4, and then September 1-4 on the PS4 and Xbox One. Of a beta test on the PC, however, there's been no word.

That, naturally, has caused some consternation among PC gamers, especially since some sites have reported, or at least implied, that the beta won't be coming to the PC at all—which is what happened with last year's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

But in a very brief exchange on Reddit, Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey said that it is going to happen. In response to a redditor's succinct "PC beta please!" request, Condrey wrote, "Yes, coming."

That's the extent of it, with no indication of when it will happen or what the requirements will be, but at least now we know. I've reached out to Activision for more information about the PC beta, and will update if I receive a reply. In the meantime, you can dig into what we know about Call of Duty: WWII's new "Headquarters" right here.

Thanks, VG247.