Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare multiplayer beta not happening on the PC

But hey, here's the trailer in the meantime...

Activision rolled out a Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare multiplayer overview trailer today, showing off the game's new "customizable combat suits" called Combat Rigs. There are six base rigs to choose from—Warfighter, Merc, Synaptic, FTL, Stryker, and Phantom—each of which can be kitted out with three different payloads and three persistent “traits” that can be combined to suit just about any style of play you like. 

Primary and secondary weapons can also be upgraded into “prototypes” that come in four different levels of rarity and offer their own unique perks that enable different kinds of functionality. Prototypes are unlocked with “salvage,” the crafting currency earned by playing the game: The more you play, the more salvage you collect, and the more prototypes you can unlock. You know the drill. 

The trailer also covers new tech, like the Biospike and Black Hole Projector, plus changes to score streaks, new maps, and game modes. Unfortunately, it delivers a spot of bad news for PC gamers, too: The multiplayer beta will begin on October 14 on the PlayStation 4 and will follow at some point later on the Xbox One, but it will not be available on the PC. Possibly due to concerns over  spoilers

Back to the good news: Activision also announced on Twitter that all 16 Modern Warfare multiplayer maps will be released for Modern Warfare Remastered, ten at launch at the remainder before the year is out. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Modern Warfare Remastered, are set to come out on November  4.
 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
