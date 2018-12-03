To succeed in Fortnite, you need solid aim as well as the skill to build structures quickly. With multiple building materials and structure types, accessing them all using the function row on the keyboard can feel inconvenient. One way to speed up the building process is to bind the hotkeys to the macro buttons on a mouse. This way, you can easily and quickly select the different structure types without having to take your fingers off of the WASD keys. Macros can also be helpful in selecting different inventory items. With that in mind, we've picked out the best mouse for Fortnite, with options for different types of gamers and budgets.

Corsair Scimitar Pro

Fantastic ergonomics and looks

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: PMW3367 Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 17 | Ergonomic: Right handed | Weight: 147g

Side button block position can be adjusted for your hand shape

Really nice looks

Improved sensor

Leans on the heavier side

The Corsair Scimitar Pro’s 12 macros come with a twist: they can be slid backwards or forwards depending on the gamer’s hand shape. Combined with a textured finger rest on the right ridge, the Scimitar Pro is one of the most comfortable, if not the most comfortable, mouse on this list. Corsair also applied two different textures to the macro grid so there’s no second guessing on exactly which button you’re pressing.

In its belly nests the 16000DPI PMW3367 optical sensor, Corsair’s own variant of the PMW3360. Just like the sensor it’s based on, its hallmark rock steady performance easily lends itself as one of the best sensor options.

As an added bonus: The Scimitar Pro just looks good. I love the dual tone chassis, as well as the glow of its four RGB lighting zones. Though this won’t help you play better, it definitely makes you look better when you play.

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum

The best mouse for Fortnite you can buy

DPI: 12,000 | Sensor: Optical PMW3366 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 11 | Ergonomic: Right handed | Weight: 121g mouse only

The best sensor, period

Customisation weight

Easy to reach macro buttons without the bulk

Fantastic value

The Logitech Proteus Spectrum is arguably the best mouse for Fortnite. With three programmable buttons under your thumb and two parallel to the left click, it just has enough to bind all the building hotkeys. As an added extra, the mouse has a phenomenal scrolling wheel.

The G502 is equipped with the legendary Pixart PMW3366 optical sensor. Based on the already excellent PMW3360 optical sensor, Logitech further improved upon its performance by implementing an advanced signal processing algorithm. Its renowned stability and accuracy makes it a sought-after characteristic by professional FPS players.

Some like their mice heavy, some like them light. Whatever your preference, you can find your sweet spot with the G502’s adjustable weight system. The mouse comes with a set of 3.6g weights that insert at the bottom. In addition, you can alter the mouse’s balance by placing them off center.

Razer Naga Trinity

Oodles of buttons, flexible arrangements

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: 5G Optical Sensor | Interface: USB | Buttons: 19 | Ergonomic: Right handed | Weight: 120g

Solid sensor performance

The "ring" side button arrangement is perfect for Fortnite

May feel a bit flat for larger hands

The Razer Naga Trinity offers tremendous flexibility in the arrangement of its side buttons. Instead of using a single layout, it features interchangeable side plates for two, seven, and 12-button configurations. If you just want to build fast, then the side plate with the “ring” configuration provides the quickest access to all the building hotkeys. But if you want to have the additional convenience of switching between item slots, you can bind them all to the 12-button side plate.

Razer’s 5G optical sensor is also known as the Pixart PMW3389 sensor, a custom variant of the Pixart PMW 3360 optical sensor designed to Razer’s specs. It’s the same sensor used in the Razer DeathAdder Elite, and its performance has been proven to be exceptional.

Despite the bulk of the Razer Synapse software, no one can deny its vast feature set. The interface is clean, intuitive, and allows the user to easily program custom macros. It also has one of the richest lighting customization options around.

Roccat Nyth

One of the most customizable mice out there

DPI: 12,000 | Sensor: Twin-Tech Laser Sensor | Interface: USB | Buttons: 18 | Ergonomic: Right handed | Weight: 120g

Fine-tune side button layouts

Two sets of finger rests for your pinky and ring fingers

Not suited for finger or claw grip

Featuring an innovative modular side button system, no other mouse on this list beats the ROCCAT Nyth in versatility. You can mix and match different sized button covers to best suit your playstyle. For example, you can opt to use button caps that cover two or more side buttons or block off buttons you don’t need by using cover plates. This way, you can always find a button arrangement that’s most natural for your thumb. You can also adjust the width of the mouse by adding or removing the finger rest on the right side.

Complimenting the advanced macros is the robust Roccat Swarm software. Aside from offering deep macro customization, its best feature is the ability to save different profiles for different layouts. This is a godsend for those who swap between button layouts often. Profiles can be switched either directly in the software or using a dedicated profile switch button.

SteelSeries Sensei 310

The best ambidextrous option

DPI: 12,000 | Sensor: Truemove 3 Optical Sensor | Interface: USB | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Weight: 92.1g

Ambidexterous

Light-weight

Affordable

May be too light for some

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better ambidextrous option than the SteelSeries Sensei 310. It’s not flashy, it just does its job really damn well.

Designed to be a fast, ambidextrous mouse, the Sensei 310 features a pair of side buttons on both sides and a nimble, light chassis. The buttons are tucked away far enough to avoid accidental presses, yet still easily within reach in game. Its flat chassis makes it ideal for claw and fingertip grip. The ergonomic design, flanked by SteelSeries’s excellent TrueMove3 optical sensor, makes the Sensei the top choice for those pursing an ambidextrous mouse.