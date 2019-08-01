Fortnite Season 10: see the battle pass, map changes, and story trailer

Fortnite Season 10 (Season X, if you like) is here, signaling that time is a merciless, unfeeling entity bound on returning us to the dirt. Literally, this time! The weird time ball at the center of the map has place Fortnite's island in flux, bringing back old POIs and remixing old skin archetypes with promises for more interesting changes along the way. And with a new season come new cosmetics, map changes, skins, challenges, and more, all wrapped up in a fancy new battle pass.

Here's everything we know about Fortnite Season 10.

What's new in Fortnite Season 10? A lot! Here's the big stuff. The B.R.U.T.E. two-person mech vehicle: one player controls movement, including a huge jump that needs power up, a dash move, and a stomp. The other player controls the fire power, including a rocket barrage, an automatic shotgun, and a self-destruct. After outcry from players and streamers, Epic recently nerfed the mech to make it less deadly and mobile. Rift Zones: Old map locations have reappeared, most notable Dusty Depot, but they each entail 'gameplay changes' which we've yet to see for ourselves. So far we know there are low-gravity areas and no-build zones, but we still have to explore the whole map. Epic has also implied that more zones with change as the season progresses. Vaults: The baller, quad crasher, flint knock pistol, shadow bomb, semi-auto sniper, tactical asssault rifle, mounted turrent, air strike, and glider redeploy (noooo!) are all gone, but not forgotten. Who knows what new items we'll see in Season 10? More mobility, I hope. Missions: RIP Fortbytes and the usual array of weekly challenges. Missions repackage the usual battle pass challenges into themed bundles that reward battle pass points, cosmetics, and XP. There are also prestige missions to unlock once you've finished up certain bundles, which I assume are more challenging. For all the other Season 10 details, check out the patch notes on our Fortnite update page.

What's in the Fortnite Season 10 Battle Pass? A lot of new stuff. It's a bit more difficult to parse with the new mission structure, but we're getting a lot of remixed skins. The hell does that mean? Take Season 2's Dark Voyager, for instance. They're back, but as the Eternal Voyager, who has an unlockable plasma skull head reminiscent of Ghost Rider. There's a Dark Drift, a new llama DJ, and so on. It's not my favorite bundle of skins, but for folks that stuck with Fortnite through all 10 seasons, it's some fun nostalgia. Two-year-old nostalgia. Whoof. Time. Take a look at everything in the Season 10 battle pass below.

How much does the Fortnite Season 10 battle pass cost? The usual 950 V-Bucks (~$10) for the battle pass or 2800 V-Bucks (~$30) for the battle bundle, which instantly unlocks the first 25 levels of the battle pass. Players can also purchase individual tiers for 150 V-Bucks each.

How did we get here? The Monster and Mech finally clashed. After weeks of slowly thawing out a monster beneath Polar Peaks, and the gradual construction of a giant teddy bear mech in the guts of Fortnite's volcano, Fortnite fans finally got to see the epic battle play out. Here's the whole event as we saw it go down.

The fight itself might qualify as the most involved, elaborate event ever held in Fortnite. Rather than just a rocket racing around or players flying into the air over a portal, the kaiju and mech stomp around the upper portion of the map and do some serious damage. The event started out with the monster emerging from the north shore (Polar Peaks still attached to its scaly back) and proceeding inland, until the mech emerged from the volcano and quickly shot off a few volleys of rockets at it.

The monster retaliated by spewing its own laser beam at the mech, and the mech retaliated to that by charging at full speed and launching the two of them into the ocean to the west. Honestly, I thought that was going to be it, but I was dead wrong.

The mech emerged from the water, triumphant and all that, only for the monster to pounce out of the ocean and begin savaging the mech, ripping its arm off. The mech managed to break free, retreating to the pressure plant. There, it yanked some of that lovely portal energy out and proceeded to wallop the monster with an energy-infused punch.

The final leg of the fight was revealed when the mech walked over to Neo-Tilted, grabbed the giant statue of the Synergy skin in the center of town, and proceeded to pull up a giant energy sword. In a final charge, the mech managed to stab the monster through the skull with the sword, ending the fight. As a final farewell, the mech did a one-armed floss dance and flew away into the sky. Brilliant. Love it.

The mech, finally complete. (Image credit: Epic Games)