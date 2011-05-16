Witcher 2 launch trailers have headless kings and assassins

Five new Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings trailers have appeared all over the internet ahead of the game's release tomorrow. The video asks the question high in the minds of Geralt's enemies. How do you kill a Witcher? (hint: you can't). The four trailers below uncover more of the sweeping plot, featuring assassins, kings, gruesomely assassinated kings and men with swords going "nyaaargh!"

We'll be throwing up our The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings review tomorrow morning when the game is released.

