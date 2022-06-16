Win a GOG Summer Sale bundle including Baldur's Gate, No Man's Sky and Frostpunk

Audio player loading…

With GOG's Summer Sale (opens in new tab) in full swing, we've teamed up with the store to put some free games in your very deserving hands. You lucky, lucky people.

The theme of this year's sale is a celebration of generations of games and gamers, so we've got classics from yesteryear in Baldur's Gate 1&2; a new game that evokes perennial favourite Heroes of Might & Magic 3, Hero's Hour; and modern classics No Man's Sky, Don't Starve and Frostpunk.

If you want to be in with a chance to win this bundle, just head on over to our lovely forums (opens in new tab) and leave a comment telling us what game from not-E3 that you're most excited to play. To refresh your memory, here's a list of every game at not-E3 2022 (opens in new tab).

As for the GOG Summer Sale itself, you've still got plenty of time to sift through all the games, including the ones we've added to the PC Gamer Collection (opens in new tab).

The sale concludes on June 27, and before then there will be more discounts, freebies and surprises. GOG's giving away another game tomorrow, June 17, and it's brought back the Insomnia promo event (opens in new tab), adding another game with a steep discount every six hours.

Good luck!