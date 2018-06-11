Popular

William Gibson doesn't think Cyberpunk 2077 is cyberpunk enough

By

The pioneering cyberpunk author called Cyberpunk 2077's E3 trailer 'generic.'

That Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 trailer was a lot to take in: neon mohawks, MMA androids, flying cars, non-flying but somehow cooler cars, a lot of guns. But William Gibson, author of Neuromancer and father of cyberpunk, isn't convinced.

"The trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 strikes me as GTA skinned-over with a generic 80s retro-future," Gibson wrote on twitter, "but hey, that's just me."

It has to sting a little to be called 'generic 80s retro-future' by the person who helped invent the genre your game is named after (first in the form of Mike Pondsmith's tabletop game). To be fair, though, Gibson also spends his time on Twitter retweeting New York Times op-ed columnist Paul Krugman and former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum, and that isn't very cyberpunk, either.

What did you think of the trailer? Too retro-future? Just right?

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
