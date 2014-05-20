Why our Wolfenstein: The New Order review is delayed

Wolfenstein: The New Order releases tonight on Steam. Console reviews will start appearing in a few hours, but ours will be a little late. PC code for Bethesda's excitable alternative history shooter wasn't available early, so we can't bring you a verdict just yet. Rest assured, we'll be gunning our way through robo-Nazis with great eagerness to bring you our conclusions as soon as possible.

Delays don't always suggest a problem with the game, these things happen, but it means we can't let you know whether the game's worth your cash just yet. Expect our review toward the end of the week. Meanwhile, recap with our recent hands-on .