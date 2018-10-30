This HyperX Pulsefire gaming mouse is just $25, an all-time low

If you don't need a super-fancy gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire FPS is a great option. It's lightweight, has six buttons, and is currently on sale for $24.99 — the lowest price we've seen yet.

The Pulsefire FPS has a Pixart 3310 sensor with four DPI presets (400–3200). There are a total of six buttons, and the entire unit weighs 95 grams. Keep in mind this is the older Pulsefire mouse, not the updated model that was released a few months ago, but it still has plenty of glowing reviews on Amazon.

You can buy the Pulsefire FPS from the link below.

