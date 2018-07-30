HyperX upgrades its Pulsefire FPS mouse with a better sensor and RGB lighting

HyperX today announced the Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB, its third gaming mouse in just over a year, and its second in the Pulsefire FPS series.

What sets the Pro model apart from its predecessor is the optical sensor. For this newest model, HyperX plucked the Pixart 3389 sensor from its Pulsefire Surge and plopped into the same frame as the Pulsefire FPS. It then added RGB lighting and tagged it with a "Pro" designation.

With a Pixart 3389 sensor on board, the Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB can ramp up to 16,000 dpi. A lot of gamers will tell you that's way too high, though out of the box, the Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB has three lower DPI presets that you can toggle with the touch of a button—800, 1,600, and 3,200.

Beyond the sensor and RGB lighting upgrades, the Pulsefire FPS Pro retains the same body as the non-Pro model. It has a weight distribution of only 95 grams to help with fast movements, and according to HyperX it's suitable for both palm and claw grip styles.

There are six programmable buttons on board. The two main buttons (left and right clicker) sit on top of Omron switches that are rated for 20 million clicks.

HyperX also includes a bit of onboard memory to save up to three profiles. That means you can customize the lighting, sensor performance, and other settings and then take them with you.

The HyperX FPS Pro RGB is available today for $59.99 (MSRP).