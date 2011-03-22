Popular

Lego Star Wars 3 is out in the US, new screenshots to celebrate

By

Lego Star Wars 3 thumb

How good can Lego men really look? They're little low-polygon men that live in a world of cubes. Somehow, in spite of this, Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars looks fantastic. You'll find the latest selection of screenshots below, packed full of Jedi riding giant Lego lizards, and lightsabers aplenty.

You can find out more about the game on the hilarious Lego Star Wars 3 site , where each visitor spawns at a Lego clone with a blaster. You can run around, change bodies, dance and shoot other visitors with your blaster. Can anybody think of a better game website? The game is out today in the US, and Friday in the EU. Click on the screens below to make them massive.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
