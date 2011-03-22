Lego Star Wars 3 is out in the US, new screenshots to celebrate

How good can Lego men really look? They're little low-polygon men that live in a world of cubes. Somehow, in spite of this, Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars looks fantastic. You'll find the latest selection of screenshots below, packed full of Jedi riding giant Lego lizards, and lightsabers aplenty.

You can find out more about the game on the hilarious Lego Star Wars 3 site , where each visitor spawns at a Lego clone with a blaster. You can run around, change bodies, dance and shoot other visitors with your blaster. Can anybody think of a better game website? The game is out today in the US, and Friday in the EU. Click on the screens below to make them massive.