Here's some sick Doom armor modded into Fallout 4

And frankly, it looks a lot more badass than the official Creation Club version.

Fallout 4 Doomguy armor mod
(Image credit: Bethesda, AthenaX)

If you want to do some Bethesda crossover cosplay in Fallout 4, or just want to look like a complete badass, now you can rip and tear your way through the Commonweath dressed as Doomguy. Hell, yeah.

I guess we're actually supposed to call him The Slayer or Doom Slayer these days, but to me he's always been Doomguy, and this Doom Guy armor set by modder AthenaX looks fantastic, especially when paired with a big ol' shotgun. Those mole rats aren't gonna know what hit 'em.

(Image credit: Bethesda / AthenaX)

Now, you might remember that there's already a Doomguy Armor mod for Fallout 4 via the Creation Club. But if you look at the Creation Club version (there's a couple pictures here) and AthenaX's version, I think it's pretty clear which looks more badass. Frankly, it's not even close.

Plus, the AthenaX version is free on Nexus Mods. There aren't any other required mods to use the Doomguy Armor, though there are a few suggested ones, like the High Heels System mod that'll keep Doomguy's boots from (slightly) clipping into the floor. To access the armor once you've installed the mod, you can craft it piece by piece at your workbench—it's comparable to vanilla combat armor and has a light, medium, and heavy version.

Christopher Livingston

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
