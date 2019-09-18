Former Bioware writer David Gaider is setting up a new studio in Australia

(Image credit: Summerfall Studios)

David Gaider is no stranger to Australian shores - he's spent time at a number of our international gaming events, and it looks like he's set to become an even greater fixture of the local gaming scene. He, along with GX Australia alumni Liam Esler, has just announced the creating of a new development house - Summerfall Studios.

The new studio will have its official launch at PAX Australia, alongside the launch of a Kickstarter to fund its first game. Details are pretty sparse on the ground at the moment, but Summerfall Studios' website promises "an illustrated character-driven adventure", before going on to say that "Summerfall Studios will crush your dreams and tear out your heart… in the very best way." Kotaku Australia broke the news, and you can stay in touch with future Summerfall news on the developer's Facebook page.

Given Gaider's illustrious resume, with writing credits on the first two Dragon Age games, Knights of the Old Republic, and Baldur's Gate 2, we're expecting some amazing drama and angst. Esler's writing credits include Pillars of Eternity and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition.

You'll be able to catch both of them at PAX Australia next month, where Gaider is giving the convention's keynote speech.

(Image credit: Summerfall Studios)

The news comes at a time of quietly positive time for the Australian games industry, with Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer recently announcing its own Australian branch.